S&P upgrades credit for Altice USA amid improving financiaals

S&P has upgraded ratings for Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) across the board, pointing to steadily growing earnings backed by growing revenues and profit margins.

The agency has raised the issuer credit rating to BB- from B+, and boosted all facility ratings by a notch accordingly, along with giving it a stable outlook.

S&P cited a steadily improving credit profile after the company's separation from Altice Europe (OTCPK:ATCEY) distanced it from weakness at the parent company's operations -- backed by what the agency calls strong operations, prudent capital investments and a more conservative financial policy, along with stable subscriber metrics even amid cost-cutting initiatives.