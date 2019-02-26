British pound rises as May allows no-deal Brexit vote in Parliament

The British pound surges 1.2% to $1.3255 against the U.S. dollar after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May says that Britain will only leave the European Union without a deal on March 29 with the consent of Parliament.
If Parliament fails to approve a revised Brexit deal by March 12, May says the lawmakers will then vote on whether to leave without a deal.
If that, too, is rejected, then Parliament will vote on March 14 on whether to seek a "short, limited extension" to the Article 50 negotiating period.
