Wolfe Research positive on Wayfair

Wolfe Research weighs in on Wayfair(W +1.4% ) following the online retailer's Q4 report.

"Customer retention remains about 2/3 of the customer base with increased customer visits suggesting a higher lifetime value of customer. The destination is to be the dominant online home retailer, and the path is amassing market share utilizing W’s proprietary CastleGate WHs and Wayfair delivery network," notes the Wolfe team.

Wayfair is expected to maximize sales in the short run to boost profits on a higher sales base in the long run. Wolfe also thinks that Wayfair's Q4 metrics support the global investments being made.