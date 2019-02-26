Telefonica's €200M upgrade sets Spanish network for new data demand

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) is spending €200M on an upgrade of its Spanish network to further serve data demands that are doubling every two years.

That includes equipment from Juniper (NYSE:JNPR) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in the Fusion Network project, set to meet three-year demand with a deployment that brings capacity to 10 terabits/second ("We think in 2025, we'll reach 30 terabits per second," Telefonica's Javier Gutiérrez Alvaro tells Light Reading).

The move also means fiber-to-the-home deployment that supports IPTV.

As part of the equipment cycle, Telefonica has transitioned from Huawei's equipment.