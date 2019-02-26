Fiat updates on new Detroit plant

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -0.5% ) says its new plant in Detroit is aimed at increasing capacity to meet growing demand for its Jeep and Ram brands, including production of two new Jeep-branded white space products, as well as electrified models.

The automaker says it intends to start construction of the new facility by the end of Q2. The first three-row vehicles are expected to roll off the line by the end of 2020, followed by the all-new Grand Cherokee in the first half of 2021.

Source: Press Release

