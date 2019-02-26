CAI International sells $200M worth of railcars

CAI International (CAI +3.2% ) strikes a deal to sell 2,146 railcars for approximately $200M.

The portfolio sale represents about 30% of the company's railcar fleet.

The sale of 1,946 railcars was completed today. The remaining 200 railcars are currently being manufactured and the sale of those rail cars is expected to complete in the Q2.

"In line with our strategy to maximize overall corporate returns, we have focused on the sale of rail equipment in order to redeploy capital to other investments," notes CAI Chief Executive Officer Victor Garcia.

Source: Press Release