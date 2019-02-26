Alta Mesa tumbles ~64% on investigation on potential violation of law

Thinly traded Alta Mesa Resources is down (AMR -63.6% ) as it is disclosed that Block & Leviton, a securities litigation firm is investigating whether Alta Mesa Resources violated federal or state law.

Alta Mesa said that it had identified "ineffective internal control over financial reporting" and expects to report non-cash impairment charges for Q4 of ~$3.1B.

The company reported interim Q4 results, with net production of ~37,600 Boe/day

Capex was $782M; debt and cash balance stood at $835M and $27M, respectively

Year end 2018 proved reserves were 158 MMBoe, a Y/Y decline of 13%

The company entered 2019 with six rigs actively working but reduced the active rig count to zero by the end of January

For 2019, expects net Production of ~29,500-31,500 Boe/day