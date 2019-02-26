Stocks push into the green after Powell repeats "patient" stance

All three major U.S. stock averages pull into the green in afternoon trading after Fed Chair Jerome Powell ended his Senate testimony emphasizing the central bank's "patient" stance, saying it's in no rush to change monetary policy.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow are each up 0.2% .

Communications services ( +0.5% ) and information technology ( +0.4% ) lead the gains, while and materials ( -0.2% ) and real estate ( -0.1% ) lag the market.

Crude oil +0.4% to $55.71 per barrel.

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.638%.

The British pound rises 1.3% against the dollar after Theresa May assures that the U.K. won't leave the EU without a deal unless Parliament explicitly approves the move.

