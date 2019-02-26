NXP Semi -3% after CFO warning on China

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) drops 3% after CFO Peter Kelly warns that China is weaker than expected during his presentation at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom conference.

Asked about the current macro environment, Kelly says "China is weaker than we would have thought it would have been" and that testing in Europe that the company hoped would be done by the middle of the quarter will stretch into Q2, potentially weighing on auto.

Kelly mentions competitors talking about a semi space "bonanza" in Q2 or the second half and says NXP isn't that bullish. But the company does expect the second half to strengthen compared to the first.