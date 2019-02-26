Spotify CFO: China 'bet' comes via Tencent Music; emphasis on podcasts

Alongside imminent plans to launch as soon as today in the key market of India, Spotify (SPOT -2.4% ) clarifies its "China bet" comes via Tencent Music Entertainment (TME -4% ).

Speaking at a Morgan Stanley Conference, CFO Barry McCarthy says the company loses money for years in new markets, but its investment in TME is worth about $2.6B now.

McCarthy (the former CFO at Netflix) says Spotify isn't trying to take on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in video, but Netflix provides a model for Spotify potential: At the video streamer, they had 100,000 things to choose from, Netflix was good at helping people discover what they like, and so 70% of rental mix was catalog.

"What's music have in comparison?" he asks. "Forty million things. The potential to add value (via discovery) is infinitely greater" than in video.

The company plans to double down on exclusive, original podcasts, he says.

As for the dispute with Warner Music, "lots of drama" but it's not really about India, it's about leverage, he says.