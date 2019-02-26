Cheniere Energy sues former Chairman-CEO Souki

Cheniere Energy (LNG -1.2%) is suing its former chairman and CEO Charif Souki, alleging he conspired to help finance a joint venture that led to the formation of rival Tellurian (TELL +0.2%).
Cheniere is seeking repayment of a $46M loan to Parallax Enterprises in 2015 that Souki helped arrange, according to a court filing.
The lawsuit claims Parallax’s owner was Souki’s friend and that the two had formed Tellurian less than two weeks after his resignation from Cheniere’s board in 2016.
