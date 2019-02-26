Goldman Sachs traders had most losing days since 2011

Goldman Sachs (GS +0.6% ) traders logged in losses on at least 19 days in Q4, and in one day losses neared $100M.

It's Goldman's worst showing by that measure since 2011, according to filing data analyzed by Bloomberg.

In Q4, the firm's fixed-income traders generated the lowest revenue since the financial crisis.

Its new CEO, David Solomon is conducting a review of the trading business. Proposed plans likely include personnel reductions as well as lowering capital dedicated to its core trading business with in the fixed-income group, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

