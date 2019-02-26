Bloomberg: Concession makes Disney/Fox deal ready for Brazil OK

After a healthy wait, Disney's (DIS +0.2% ) $71B deal to buy media assets from Fox (FOX +0.2% , FOXA +0.1% ) is essentially cleared for approval tomorrow in Brazil after key concessions were accepted, Bloomberg reports.

Disney agreed to antitrust regulator CADE's demands to sell not only Fox sports but also all the broadcast rights, according to the report.

A similar approval is on tap for Mexico on the same terms.

Fox Sports market power was key to the approval because of broadcast rights to the Copa Libertadores football competition, and the fact that a combined Disney/Fox would leave only one other cable competitor to ESPN.

Previously: Bloomberg: Brazil set to rule on Disney/Fox deal next week (Feb. 20 2019)