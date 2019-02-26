HSBC U.S. team moves into middle-market lending

HSBC (HSBC +0.5% ) teams up with Neptune Financial to provide online loans for middle-market businesses in the U.S.

“This partnership will enable HSBC to extend its global capabilities and international network to benefit more US businesses,” said EJ Achtner, Head of Digital Banking at HSBC US Commercial Banking.

Through the partnership, firms doing business with NepFin will now be able to tap HSBC for commercial banking services and its global network.

NepFin, a commercial lending platform provides growth capital to mid-sized businesses with revenue of $10M-$100M, uses machine-learning and data science to identify demand for credit and lower costs.