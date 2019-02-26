ONEOK -5% after Q4 earnings disappoint; 2019 seen as transition year

ONEOK (OKE -5.1% ) sinks after reporting weaker than expected Q4 earnings and a 17% Y/Y decline in revenues.

OKE sees FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA rising 6% to $2.60B at the midpoint of $2.5B-$2.7B guidance range, following 23% growth in FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA of ~$2.45B.

OKE expects EBITDA to resume growth of greater than 20% in 2020, supported by more than $4.4B of capital growth projects which should be completed in 2019 and Q1 2020.

The company forecasts 2019 capex in the $2.5B-$3.7B range vs. $2.14B in capex for 2018.

UBS downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $68 price target, seeing 2019 as a transition year for the company.