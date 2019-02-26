Realogy dives 21% after big Q4 miss

Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) plunges 21% after Q4 adjusted EPS of 4 cents trailed the consensus estimate of 12 cents and fell from 26 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net revenue of $1.35B missed the average analyst estimate of $1.30B and slipped from $1.44B a year ago.

Board authorizes a new stock buyback program for up to $175M of shares, in addition to $29M remaining under its authorization announced a year ago.

Ends year at 4.6x leverage ratio and faces "an uncertain housing market," says interim CFO Tim Gustavson. "Given this, in the first half of the year, you will see us focus on debt paydown."

