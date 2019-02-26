Exxon added 4.5B oil-equivalent barrels to reserves in 2018

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it added 4.5B boe of proved oil and gas reserves in 2018 to 24.3B total boe, with liquids accounting for 64% vs. 57% in 2017.

XOM says it has ~17B boe in proved oil and gas reserves over the past 10 years, replacing 108% of produced volumes, including the impact of asset sales.

"Multiple new discoveries offshore Guyana, continued growth in the Permian Basin and a strategic acquisition in Brazil greatly enhanced our already strong portfolio of high-quality, low-cost-of-supply opportunities," CEO Darren Woods says.