IMAX expects blockbuster 2019

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is flat in AH trading after the company posts a mixed Q4 results.

Adjusted EBITDA was $133.2M during the quarter. Gross margin was 50.1% of sales at $54.6M vs. 47.9% of sales a year ago.

The company says the total IMAX theater network consisted of 1,505 systems at the end of the quarter, of which 1,409 were in commercial multiplexes. There were 564 theaters in backlog at the end of the quarter, compared to the 499 in backlog a year ago. 88 theater systems were installed in Q4.

CEO update: "We believe our achievements last year set the stage for IMAX to have a blockbuster year in 2019. We further differentiated The IMAX Experience®, increased awareness of the IMAX brand and tackled key challenges in China, where we delivered our strongest box office year ever and doubled the industry growth rate."