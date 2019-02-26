Frontier Communications +6.8% as Q4 loss tops expectations

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) is up 6.8% in early after-hours moves following a better-than-expected loss in its adjusted earnings.

Customer revenues were flat year-over-year, meaning that a 4.1% revenue drop came from subsidy declines. Revenue was also stable sequentially.

A net loss of $219M was driven by goodwill impairment; EBITDA rose Q/Q to $895M.

Revenue breakout: Consumer, $1.09B (up 0.2%); Commercial, $942M (up 0.1%); Subsidy/regulatory, $94M (down 50.5%).

Revenue by segment: Data and Internet services, $959M (up 2.1%); Voice Services, $668M (down 2.8%); Video Services, $275M (down 11.3%);

The leverage ratio as of Dec. 31 was 4.72 to 1.

For 2019, it's guiding to EBITDA of $3.45B-$3.55B, capex of about $1.15B, and operating free cash flow of $575M-$675M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Previously: Frontier Communications beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Feb. 26 2019)

Press release