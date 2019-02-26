B&G Foods -10% after earnings dud, soft guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) slumps after Q4 results fall well short of the consensus estimates.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 15.2% Y/Y to $58.5M during the quarter. Gross profit was 19.0% of sales vs. 20.1% a year ago.

Looking ahead, B&G expects full-year sales range to fall in a range of $1.635B to $1.665B vs. $1.65B consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $305M to $320M vs. $324M consensus. EPS of $1.85 to $2.00 is anticipated for the full year vs. $2.03 consensus.

BGS -9.95% AH to $22.21.

Previously: B&G Foods misses by $0.16, misses on revenue (Feb. 26)