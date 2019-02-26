TiVo -5.7% amid revenue drop-off for Q4

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) is 5.7% lower postmarket after revenues fell 21% and the company swung to a loss amid a $269M goodwill impairment.

The company's still in ongoing discussions over outcomes for its Product and IP Licensing businesses: "Due to the unique nature of our Product and IP Licensing businesses, this process is taking longer than we hoped." But the company's working internally to prepare for the separation of the businesses.

Product revenues fell 4%, and while overall revenues dropped 21%, backing out Legacy TiVo Solutions IP Licenses, Hardware and Other products, shows core revenue dropped just 11%, to $160.98M.

IP Licensing revenue fell 37%.

Product revenue breakout: Platform Solutions, $74.5M (down 8%); Software and Services, $18.3M (down 5%).

TiVo's still declining to provide guidance due to the "broad range of potential outcomes" in its in-depth review of businesses, cost structure and strategic options.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

