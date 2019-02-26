Palo Alto +3.8% on Q2 beats, $1B buyback

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) gains 3.8% on Q2 results that beat estimates with 30% Y/Y revenue growth and featured in-line Q3 guidance plus a $1B buyback.

The Q3 outlook sees revenue from $697M to $707M, which matches consensus on the low end, and EPS from $1.23 to $1.25 (consensus: $1.25).

Q2 billings grew 27% Y/Y to $852.5M. Both sides of the business beat revenue estimates with Product totaling $271.6M and Services coming out at $439.6M.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 24.6% compared to the 21.4% estimate.

Buyback: The board authorizes a $1B share repurchase program that will expire on December 31, 2020.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

