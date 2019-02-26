Gladstone Land Q4 AFFO hurt by increased interest expense

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 13.3 cents compares with 14.5 cents in Q3.

The decrease in AFFO was driven by an increase in interest expense due to additional borrowings and an increase in dividends paid on the Series B Preferred Stock, partially offset by increase in cash rents recorded in the current quarter.

Q4 total operating revenue of $8.03M nudges up 0.2% Q/Q and beats the average analyst estimate of $7.94M.

NAV per share of $12.88 at Dec. 31, 2018 declined 6.6% from $13.79 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Acres owned increased 7.9% to 73,205 from 67,826 in Q3 and occupancy rate slipped to 99.6% from 99.8% from Q3.

Conference call on Feb. 27 at 8:30 AM ET.

