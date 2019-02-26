Stocks tip lower as investors await further U.S.-China news

Stocks closed slightly lower after wobbling between small gains and losses throughout the day, as investors awaited news on U.S.-China trade while weighing mixed economic data, corporate earnings reports, comments from Fed Chair Powell.

Investors seem “held hostage by what happens on the trade front primarily,” says Marie Owens Thomsen, chief economist at Indosuez Wealth Management. “Central bank outlooks are important, but it seems we’re very much trading on the latest sentiment on trade talks more than anything else.”

Powell delivered his semi-annual testimony on the economy to the Senate Banking Committee, as he maintained the Fed's "patient" approach to monetary policy and did not introduce anything new that could have been viewed as hawkish.

The S&P materials (-0.6%), energy (-0.3%) and health care (-0.3%) sectors lagged the broader market, while the information technology (+0.2%), consumer discretionary (+0.2%) and communication services (+0.1%) sectors outperformed.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, driving the two-year yield 3 bps lower to 2.48% and the 10-yr yield down 4 bps to 2.64%.

WTI crude oil settled +0.3% to $55.60/bbl.