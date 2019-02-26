Outfront Media sees broad business gains in Q4

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) topped expectations with revenue, OIBDA and adjusted funds from operations that all grew by double digits.

AFFO of $98M was up 18.4%, and operating income grew nearly 30%, to $91.3M.

Meanwhile, OIBDA rose to $143.8M from $121.1M.

Our business accelerated on every level, with growth across transit, billboard, local and national," says CEO/Chairman Jeremy Male. "The industry is in great shape and we see our good momentum continuing as we begin 2019.

Revenue breakout: Billboard, $302.1M (up 9.3%); Transit and other, $150.3M (up 20.3%).

Liquidity included unrestricted cash of $52.7M and $264M of availability under a revolver (net of $66M of issued letters of credit) and $15M under an A/R securitization (net of $85M of borrowings outstanding).

Press release