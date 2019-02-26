Toll Brothers +4.5% after fiscal Q1 blows away consensus

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) gains 4.5% in after-hours trading after Q1 EPS of 76 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 61 cents and revenue of $1.36B, which beat the consensus estimate by $100M.

Total home sale for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2019 fell to 1,530 units from 1,423 a year ago; average price per unit increased to $862,300 from $826,00 a year ago.

Q1 cancellation rate of 9.6% vs. 5.3% a year earlier.

Sees Q2 deliveries of 1,650-1,850 units with an average price of $860,000-$890,000.

Sees Q2 adjusted home sales gross margin of about 23.1%

“Given that we are in the early stages of the spring selling season and in light of current market conditions, there continues to be a wide range of possible results for our full fiscal year," says Toll CFO Martin P. Connor.

