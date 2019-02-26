DOJ: No further plans to fight AT&T/Time Warner merger

The Justice Dept. is standing down in a so-far losing battle to unwind the AT&T (NYSE:T) Time Warner merger, after its defeat at the appellate level today.

“We are grateful that the Court of Appeals considered our objections to the District Court opinion," a DOJ spokesman says. "The Department has no plans to seek further review.”

The DOJ had the option to ask the court to hear its appeal en banc rather than just as a three-judge panel (who happened to rule against the government unanimously), or to appeal to the Supreme Court -- but it will now stop attempts to unwind a merger that's been closed since last June.

Meanwhile at the now safer WarnerMedia: The unit may be ready to give Bob Greenblatt a crucial oversight role, putting the former NBC Entertainment chairman in a position between WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey and each of the Warner brands.

Today's decision cleared the way for AT&T to break down a "firewall" of pricing/staffing work it could do at WarnerMedia while it awaited the legal process.