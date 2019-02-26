Weight Watchers plunges nearly 25% on soft numbers

Alongside Q4 earnings, Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) guides to 2019 EPS of $1.25-$1.50, well shy of current analyst estimates of $2.50-$3.85. The big miss suggests the numbers may not be comparable. Revenues are seen at $1.4B vs. estimates of about $1.66B.

Management: "Due to the soft start to the key Winter Season, we expect member recruitment for 2019 to be below 2018 levels, resulting in lower revenue and earnings for the year."

Conference call starts at 5 ET.