U.S. crude supply fell 4.2M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 4.2M barrels for the week ending Feb. 22, vs. a build of 3.2M barrels in the previous week; analysts had expected to see inventories build of ~3M barrels.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 3.8M barrels and distillate inventories show a build of 400K barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a build of 2M barrels.

Nymex crude recently was at $55.98/bbl in electronic trading, up from today's $55.50 settlement price.

