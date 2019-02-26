OptimizeRx +20% amid record revenues, guidance for more growth

Healthcare communications specialist OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is up 19.8% after hours following a solid beat on revenues in Q4 along with guidance for healthy growth in 2019.

Revenues grew 64% to a record level, thanks to more pharmaceutical engagements along with more distribution points and growth with new messaging solutions.

GAAP net loss narrowed, to $110,000 from $237,000, and non-GAAP net income jumped to $842,000 from $280,000.

It now says it expects to be GAAP profitable on a quarterly basis.

Cash and equivalents were $8.9M at Dec. 31, up from a prior-year $5.1M. Cash flow from operations was $696,000 for the year.

"As we continue to demonstrate high ROI from pharma marketing spend and deploy new solutions, we expect increasing adoption of our digital health platform by EHRs, hospital systems, and ultimately new and existing pharma clients," says CEO William Febbo. "As a result, we anticipate healthy revenue growth to continue in 2019, driving greater profitability.”

Press release