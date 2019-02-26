KCAP Financial NAV declines 13% during FY2019

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) FY2019 net investment income of 27 cents per basic share misses the average analyst estimate of 30 cents, and fell from 30 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Year total investment income of $27.1M decreased 4% from $28.3M.

Net asset value per share of $4.23 at Dec. 31, 2018 declined from $4.87 a year earlier.

Expects externalization of KCAP management to close toward the end of Q1.

Conference call on Feb. 27 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: KCAP Financial misses by $0.03, misses on total investment income (Feb. 26)