KCAP Financial NAV declines 13% during FY2019

SA News Editor

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) FY2019 net investment income of 27 cents per basic share misses the average analyst estimate of 30 cents, and fell from 30 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Year total investment income of $27.1M decreased 4% from $28.3M.

Net asset value per share of $4.23 at Dec. 31, 2018 declined from $4.87 a year earlier.

Expects externalization of KCAP management to close toward the end of Q1.

Conference call on Feb. 27 at 9:00 AM ET.

