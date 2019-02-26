Public Storage Q4 same-store rental income rises 1.3%

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Q4 core FFO per share of $2.81 beats the average analyst estimate of $2.78 and increased from $2.75 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $692.5M misses the consensus estimate of $696.0M; compare with $634.2M a year ago.

Q4 same-store rental income revenue increased 1.3% to $537.0M from $530.3M a year ago.

Q4 same-store facilities NOI of $438.8M, up 0.4% from $436.9M a year earlier.

Public Storage +0.3% in after-hours trading.

Conference call on Feb. 27 at 10:00 AM PT.

