Windstream wins 'first day' approvals, access to $400M; shares +2.5%

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) won approvals for the "first day" motions tied to its day one in bankruptcy court.

That includes getting interim approval to access up to $400M of the $1B in debtor-in-possession financing provided by Citi.

Shares are up 2.5% after hours; they closed the regular day up 5.5% . Linked company Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) closed the day down 3.2% and is off 0.6% after hours.

And Windstream is approved to operate in normal course of business, and to pay vendors in full for all goods and services received after yesterday's filing date.

