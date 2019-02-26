Genworth +4.2% after GLIC cash flow testing shows positive margin

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) gains 4.2% in after-hours trading after reporting aggregated cash flow testing for Genworth Life Insurance Company resulted in a positive margin of about $1.5B after including about $2.1B of provision for adverse deviation.

The 2018 margin results improved by about $0.9B.

Aggregated CFT result for Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York indicate no incremental CFT reserves beyond those held at Dec. 31, 2017. Results include about $1.2B of New York Department of Financial Services required PADs.

