Prospect Capital -1.3% after announcing $150M notes offering

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) slips 1.3% in after-hours trading after the company announces a public offering of $150M of convertible notes due 2025.

Intends to grant underwriters an overallotment option for up to $22.5M more notes.

Sees using a part of the proceeds to repurchase from time to time a portion of its 4.75% senior convertible notes due 2020.

As of February 25, 2019, the estimated asset coverage of the 2020 notes was 1556.5%, accounting for Prospect’s recent issuances of debt in the amount of $38.5M.

