Sea Limited +4% after revenues more than double in Q4

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is up 4% postmarket after it topped expectations with its Q4 loss and revenues that more than doubled and beat consensus, along with healthy 2019 guidance.

The company saw a sixfold increase in e-commerce as Shopee saw GMV, orders and adjusted revenue all rising sharply. Three years after launch, the platform has exceeded $10B in gross merchandise value.

Adjusted EBITDA overall was -$203.6M, down from -$140.2M due to e-commerce. Digital entertainment EBITDA doubled to $105.2M.

Revenue breakout: Digital Entertainment, $131.3M (up 23.5%); E-commerce and other services, $112.4M (up 532.8%); Sales of goods, $39.6M (up 7,416% from year-ago $0.5M).

For 2019, it's expecting adjusted revenue for digital entertainment of $1.2B-$1.3B (81.5%-96.7% growth Y/Y) and e-commerce revenue of $630M-$660M (up 116.7%-127% Y/Y). Consensus for total revenues in 2019 is $1.37B, or 43.9% Y/Y growth.

Conference call to come at 7 p.m. ET.

