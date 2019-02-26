GE's Culp stresses need to cut debt, boost power in investor letter

General Electric (NYSE:GE) +1.1% after-hours as CEO Larry Culp tries to reassure investors that he has a plan to return the company to a "position of strength" while asking for "support and patience."

In his first annual letter to shareholders, Culp reiterates many of his previous statements on the company’s strategy, stressing the need to cut debt and strengthen the power business.

"We intend to maintain a disciplined financial policy, targeting a sustainable credit rating in the Single-A range with a GE industrial net debt/EBITDA ratio of less than 2.5x and a dividend in line with peers over time, as well as a less than 4-to-1 debt-to-equity ratio for GE Capital. We expect to make significant progress toward our leverage goals over the next two years," Culp says.

Also: "We have more options available to us down the line to generate cash to help bring down our leverage, including our remaining interests in Baker Hughes and Wabtec Corporation and continued flexibility for our go-forward Healthcare business."

GE also disclosed it shed 30K workers last year as it restructured its operations and sold off some business lines.

Form 10-K