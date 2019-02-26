Wynn Resorts fined $20M by Nevada regulator in sexual misconduct probe

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) must pay a $20M fine as part of a settlement with Nevada casino regulators involving misconduct claims against former CEO Steve Wynn.

The Nevada Gaming Commission today unanimously approved the $20M fine, an amount nearly 4x larger than any previous fine by state gambling regulators.

The settlement was previously disclosed but not the amount of the fine.

The company "allowed conduct and circumstances to occur that have tarnished the reputation of Nevada and gaming at a level not seen since organized crime was involved in the gaming industry," an attorney for Nevada testified today at a hearing before the commission.