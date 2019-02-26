U.S. launches new anti-dumping probe on fabricated steel imports

The U.S. Commerce Department says it will open a new anti-dumping investigation to determine whether fabricated structural steel products from Canada, China and Mexico are being sold in the U.S. at below fair value.

The DoC says it will decide whether to seek duties of ~30% for Canada and Mexico and 222% for China in response to below-market price imports; it expects to make final determinations by the end of September, with a preliminary determination due from the International Trade Commission by March 21.

Potentially relevant tickers include X, AKS, NUE, CMC, STLD, MT, CLF, RS, SCHN, WOR, TMST, SLX