FDA rejects Adamis Pharma's application for sublingual tadalafil; shares down 13% after hours

The FDA has sent a Refusal to File letter to Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) in response to its marketing application seeking approval for a sublingual formulation of tadalafil for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

A Refusal to File letter means that the application was not complete enough to allow for review. It cited the need for longer real-time stability data and additional data for both clinical and registration batches.

Tadalafil is the active ingredient in Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Cialis.