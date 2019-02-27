Futures edge lower after choppy session

Futures contracts for U.S. stock markets have resumed trade stateside after being halted due to a technical glitch at CME Group.

Wall Street's three major indexes are now pointing to losses of 0.3% as investors sift through dovish testimony from Jerome Powell, conflicting U.S. economic data and a summit between President Trump and Kim Jong-un.

Tensions are also escalating between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan following the shooting down of two IAF jets and a suicide bombing in Kashmir.

Oil is up 0.6% at $55.81/bbl, gold is flat at $1329/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is steady at 2.64%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV