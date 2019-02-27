Trump cites economic potential for N.Korea

"Vietnam is thriving like few places on earth. North Korea would be the same, and very quickly, if it would denuclearize. The potential is AWESOME," President Trump tweeted ahead of today's closely-watched meeting with Kim Jong-un.

Vietnam's frontier market reported growth of 7.1% in 2018 - its strongest pace in a decade and also among the fastest in the world.

Morgan Stanley estimates if North Korea followed in Vietnam's footsteps, the nation's gradual opening up could bring in investment opportunities worth up to $9B per year.