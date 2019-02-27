Oil advances as OPEC set to continue cuts

Crude oil futures rose 1.3% to $56.24/bbl overnight following a decline in U.S. crude inventories and as OPEC seemed to stick to its supply cuts despite pressure from President Trump.

"We're taking it easy," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid said at an OPEC symposium in Riyadh. The group is taking a "very slow and measured approach. Just as the second half last year proved, we are interested in market stability first and foremost."

