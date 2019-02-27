More on Lowe's Q4 mixed results

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) reports comparable-store sales rose 1.7% in Q4.

Comp for the U.S. home improvement business soar 2.4%.

Gross margin rate fell 70 bps to 31.3%.

SG&A expense rate grew 992 bps to 32.6%.

Merchandise inventory +10.3% to $12.56B.

Home improvement and hardware stores -137 Y/Y to 2,015.

The company repurchased $529M of stock and paid $387M in dividends during the quarter.

FY2019 Guidance: Total sales: ~+2%; Comparable-store sales: ~+3%; Operating margin rate: +375 bps to +385 bps; Adjusted operating rate: +85 bps to +95 bps; Tax rate: ~24%; Diluted EPS: $6 to $6.1.

LOW -0.03% premarket.

