Ring Energy to acquire Wishbone Energy's North Central Basin Assets and reports Q4 results

Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) agrees to acquire North Central Basin Assets from Wishbone Energy Partners in a cash & stock transaction.

Deal value of $300M includes $270M of cash and $30M of common stock

The company says that the acquisition nearly doubles daily production and proved reserves to pro forma of 12,100 Boe/d and 70.9 MMBoe, respectively, as well as adds another 37,000 prime acres to horizontal footprint.

The transaction is expected to close by early Q2 2019

For Q4, the company reported sales of $27.6M with total sales volume of 542,964 Boe and average price realized of $45.55/Boe.

YE 2018 proved reserves increased 14.6% to 36.6M consisting of 27.8M bbls of crude oil and 52.7 Bcf of natural gas (24%).

2018 capex was ~$214.7M.

At end of the period, $39.5M was outstanding on $750M senior secured credit facility.

