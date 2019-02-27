Dean Foods posts unexpected Q4 loss, suspends guidance; shares down 9%

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) posts a wider-than-anticipated loss in Q4.

Gross profit fell 14% during the quarter on flat revenue growth. Higher selling and distribution costs factored in negatively during the quarter.

"While we made significant progress executing our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan, the cost savings were mitigated by incremental transitory costs associated with a recent comprehensive plant consolidation," notes CEO Ralph Scozzafava.

Dean Foods is suspending financial guidance while its strategic alternatives process plays out.

Update at 7:40 ET: Shares are down 9% in premarket action.

