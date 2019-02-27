Danaher prices equity offerings

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is up 1% premarket on light volume on the heels of its concurrent offerings of common and convertible preferred stock.

Common: 11M shares at $123 per share.

Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock: 1.5M shares at $1,000 per share. 4.75% annual yield. Conversion rate: betwee 6.6368 and 8.1300 subject to adjustments.

Underwriters over-allotments: up to an additional 1.1M shares of common and up to an additional 150K shares of the convertible preferred.

Net proceeds should be ~$2.76B ($3.04B if over-allotments are exercised in full) and will be used to fund a portion of its acquisition of GE's BioPharma business.

Yesterday's close was $123.21.