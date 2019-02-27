Papa John's higher after earnings miss

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is higher in premarket trading after issuing some positive comments during the pizza operator's earnings conference call.

CEO Steve Ritchie said "solid improvement" in same-store sales trends were seen in February. Papa John's expects full-year comparable sales growth of -1% to -5% in North America.

Shares of Papa John's are up 1.33% premarket after a 4% drop in the week in front of earnings.

