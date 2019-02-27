Best Buy +2% after comparable sales beat

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) rides higher in early trading after topping estimates with its Q4 report.

Comparable sales were up 3.0% during the quarter to sail the past the consensus estimate of +1.8%. Domestic comparable online sales were up 9.3% during the quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of sales rose to 6.7% from 6.4% a year ago.

The company announces a new $3B share buyback plan to replace its old authorization.

Looking ahead, Best Buy anticipates FY20 revenue of $42.9B to $43.9B vs. $43.4B consensus and EPS of $5.45 to $5.65 vs. $5.48 consensus.

Shares of Best Buy are up 2.29% in premarket trading to $61.69 vs. a 52-week trading range of $47.72 to $84.37.

