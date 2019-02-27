More on Office Depot's Q4 results

Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) reports retail division comparable-store sales decreased 5% in Q4.
Retail division sales fell 6% to $1.09B.
CompuCom division grew 4% to $283M.
Gross margin rate squeezed 100 bps to 22.5%.
SG&A expense rate improved 60 bps to 19.4%.
Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 50 bps to 3.1%.
North American Retail store count -17 Y/Y to 1,361.
FY2019 Guidance: Sales: ~$11.1B; Adjusted EBITDA: ~$575M; Adjusted operating income: ~$375M; Free cash flow: ~$350M; Tax rate:~30%; Capex: up to $175M.
ODP +0.61% premarket.
